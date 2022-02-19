Waughtel becomes Carlyle's first wrestling state champ; Triad's Crouch nabs 2A title

Tyson Waughtel became Carlyle High's first wrestling state champion and Colby Crouch won Triad's first title in almost five decades Saturday to highlight Metro East finishes from the Illinois boys wrestling state tournament at State Farm Arena in Champaign.

Waughtel put the finishing touch on a 55-0 season by winning the 106-pound championship in Class 1A with a 9-4 decision against Illini Bluffs sophomore Hunter Robbins.

In Class 2A at 120 pounds, Crouch pulled out a 5-4 decision against Washington's Peyton Cox to earn Triad's first championship since Fritz Nemsky won the Class A title in 1974.

Crouch trailed 2-0 early but pulled ahead with an escape and takedown on his way to victory.

Two other Metro East wrestlers lost in championship matches in Class 2A.

Waterloo senior Jordan Sommers dropped a 5-3 decision in the 220 final to Bloomington senior Jack Weltha in a match decided by sudden victory. Sommers, who was seeking to become Waterloo's first state title winner, finished 43-1.

At 132 pounds, Mascoutah junior Santino Robinson was beaten 24-9 by technical fall against Washington junior Kannon Webster.

Outside of the four wrestlers who reached the state final, Belleville East's Dominic Thebeau (Class 3A, 182), Civic Memorial's Abe Wojcikiewicz (Class 2A, 170) and Wood Rier's Aaron Niemeyer (Class 1A, 113) all finished third.