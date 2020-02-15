White helps two-time state champion CBC to district championship

CEDAR HILL — Lucas White doesn't mind the battle scars.
Actually, the CBC junior wrestler sees his two black eyes as badges of honor.
"Just part of the sport," he said. "I guess it means I'm doing my job."
White certainly did his job on Saturday in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament at Northwest High in Cedar Hill.
The 170-pounder shook off an accidental headbutt early in the day to win his weight class and help the Cadets to the team championship.
White was one of four CBC individual champs. The Cadets needed each and every point to slip past Lafayette 171.5-168.5 in the talent-rich, 15-team affair.
CBC, the two-time defending Class 4 state champion, also received gold medal efforts from freshman Santino Robinson (113), junior Vincent Zerban (160) and sophomore Jack Darrah (182).
The Cadets qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
White led the way with a technically sound 2-0 win over Lafayette sophomore Tommy Hagan in the title bout.
He used a takedown late in the second period before riding out the win over the final two minutes.
After the triumph, White basked in the glory of a job well done while those around him marveled at his tough, warrior-like look.
"If they heal before (state), they heal," he said of his black eyes. "I wouldn't mind going up there with them."
White had the other eye blackened in the Cadets' regular-season finale. He spent a good majority of the week walking the halls of the Town and Country school looking scary and intimidating.
"He's a tough kid," CBC coach Cornell Robinson said. "It showed today."
White, who takes a 31-6 record to Columbia, has spent much of the season in the shadow of his more noted teammates. Darrah (29-4), Zerban (31-4) and Santino Robinson (31-4) all sport impressive win-loss records.
But White is the glue on a deep and strong roster.
"He's just a hard-nosed, bring his lunch pail to work-type kid," Cornell Robinson said. "He's not flashy, he gets unnoticed, but you wouldn't want to mess with him."
White finished fourth in the state at 170 pounds last year after placing second in the district tournament. He is heading to state with a world of confidence.
"I feel like I've got a pretty good shot," he said. "We'll see where it falls."
Santino Robinson, a newcomer to the juggernaut, pinned Seckman junior Blake Jost in 2 minutes and 49 seconds to claim the title.
He recorded two pins and two technical falls during the two-day tournament.
"When I work hard, I have confidence and it shows," said Santino, no relation to Cornell. "This team is so good, I feel like, being a freshman, I've got to make a name for myself."
The Cadets are without their top wrestler as they attempt to three peat. Joshua Saunders, a three-time state champion, did not enroll at the school for the second semester. He posted a 117-10 mark in his three-plus seasons and won titles at 132 as a freshman and sophomore and 152 last year.
Saunders, who has accepted a scholarship to Cornell University, is currently at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, working out in hopes of qualifying for the Olympic team somewhere down the road.
"He's trying to follow his dream," said Cornell Robinson.
With Saunders in the lineup, the Cadets were considered a lock to grab their third title.
Now, they will have to rely on their depth to get the job done.
LIKE BROTHER, LIKE SISTER
Mehlville senior Brody Valleroy finished fourth at 152 pounds and will join his sister, Anna, at the state tournament.
Anna, a seasoned national-level performer, has been dominant at 103 pounds on the girls side.
Brody said the two compare notes on a regular basis.
"She probably knows more than me," Brody admitted.
The Valleroy family is full of wrestlers. Two sisters — Carly and Emma wrestled - as did dad Tony.
"It's all we talk about around the house," Brody said. "Even though mom doesn't like it."
Brody is hoping to get to see Anna compete at state. And vice versa.
THE CHASE IS ON
Northwest senior Chase Stegall recorded three early pins on the way to the championship at 220 pounds.
Stegall, who finished second last season at 195, improved to 32-0.
"I feel good, I think I'm prepared," Stegall said. "I feel like I'm peaking at the right time. If I have to go six minutes, I can do it."
Stegall, who is 70-2 over the last two seasons, lost to Devin Winston 3-1 in last year's championship match.