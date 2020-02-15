White helps two-time state champion CBC to district championship

"If they heal before (state), they heal," he said of his black eyes. "I wouldn't mind going up there with them."

White had the other eye blackened in the Cadets' regular-season finale. He spent a good majority of the week walking the halls of the Town and Country school looking scary and intimidating.

"He's a tough kid," CBC coach Cornell Robinson said. "It showed today."

White, who takes a 31-6 record to Columbia, has spent much of the season in the shadow of his more noted teammates. Darrah (29-4), Zerban (31-4) and Santino Robinson (31-4) all sport impressive win-loss records.

But White is the glue on a deep and strong roster.

"He's just a hard-nosed, bring his lunch pail to work-type kid," Cornell Robinson said. "He's not flashy, he gets unnoticed, but you wouldn't want to mess with him."

White finished fourth in the state at 170 pounds last year after placing second in the district tournament. He is heading to state with a world of confidence.

"I feel like I've got a pretty good shot," he said. "We'll see where it falls."

Santino Robinson, a newcomer to the juggernaut, pinned Seckman junior Blake Jost in 2 minutes and 49 seconds to claim the title.