Whitfield: By the numbers

Boys wrestling

One of the area's gold standard programs. Warriors won their sixth consecutive team state championship, their second successive in Class 3 after four in a row in Class 1, and have 11 titles in program history. This season's team championship included five individual champions, highlighted by senior Evan Binder becoming the 36th four-time boys state champion in Missouri history.

On the pitch

Whitfield's soccer programs both won state championships, the first for the girls and the eighth for the boys. When the Warriors captured the Class 2 boys crown in November, however, it was their first crown since 2010 and a season after settling for a runner-up finish. The girls team won in Class 1 in June as many athletes shared their talents from other sports in order to simply have a season.

Tennis, anyone?

In October, senior Ellior Rose became Whitfield's first tennis state champion when she claimed the Class 1 girls singles crown. Rose later became a double champion when she played for the girls soccer team. Daniel Radke, a junior, followed suit on the court in May when he capped a 21-0 season by becoming Whitfield's first boys tennis champ after winning the Class 1 boys singles title.

Two of the best

Whitfield had a pair of teams finish as state runners-up — girls basketball in Class 5 and boys track and field in Class 2. A season after winning the first title in program history, the girls basketball team was one of the best in the area but settled for second after falling to West Plains. The boys track team was edged by one-half point for the Class 2 championship.