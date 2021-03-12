Whitfield steps up in a big way by rolling to Class 3 team championship

Linsman noticeably gained confidence throughout the second period of his title match with Kyshin Isringhausen of Branson, demonstratively signaled to the official that he wanted in the bottom position to start the third period and then took over the match.

“I feel like conditioning saved me,” Linsman said. “Being down 4-0 is just a mindset. I know I’ll do anything to win.”

Binder completed a perfect season (43-0) with a 7-0 victory in his championship match with Landon Kivatt of Neosho. Binder also credited conditioning for his ability to not surrender a point during three decisions in the state tournament.

“This season has really been a challenge practicing with masks on every day and we hated it, but looking back on it, it was really a conditioning benefit and we were able to wrestle all three periods,” Binder said.

For Sherertz, the struggles to just make it to a state championship meet were equally as difficult as performing in one.

“This has been such a tough year and I’m just grateful that we got be here and that the kids performed so well,” Sherertz said. “We were wrestling without people all year long and the constant fear of being quarantined and disqualified was overwhelming.”