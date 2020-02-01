Whitfield tunes up for another postseason run by winning Thrasher Tournament

WELDON SPRING — With four champions and two runners-up, the Whitfield wrestling team captured the Kyle Thrasher Tournament title Saturday at Francis Howell.

The Warriors finished with 204.5 points to beat out Jefferson City (190), defending event champion Staley (188.5) and Lafayette (159) for the top spot.

“Only entering 10 kids, I didn’t think we could win it,’’ Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “Once we got here, I learned that Staley was missing a couple of key guys. We wrestled almost as good as we could’ve wrestled. We started the season with a nice team win at Fox and have had a few bumps in the road for a very frustrating middle of the year, but we rallied yesterday and today. It gives me a little hope.”

The Warriors, who have won the last three Missouri Class 1 state championships, dominated in the light weights at Howell, getting titles from freshman A.J. Rallo (106), sophomore Evan Binder (113), senior Connor McAteer (132) and a runner-up finish from junior Logan Ferrero, a two-time state champ, at 126.

Whitfield sophomore Chase Brock won at 182. Keith Miley, another sophomore, finished second at 220.

“I was happy to see us win and happy to see us get through it healthy,’’ Sherertz said.