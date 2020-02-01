Whitfield tunes up for another postseason run by winning Thrasher Tournament

WELDON SPRING — With four champions and two runners-up, the Whitfield wrestling team captured the Kyle Thrasher Tournament title Saturday at Francis Howell.
The Warriors finished with 204.5 points to beat out Jefferson City (190), defending event champion Staley (188.5) and Lafayette (159) for the top spot.
“Only entering 10 kids, I didn’t think we could win it,’’ Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “Once we got here, I learned that Staley was missing a couple of key guys. We wrestled almost as good as we could’ve wrestled. We started the season with a nice team win at Fox and have had a few bumps in the road for a very frustrating middle of the year, but we rallied yesterday and today. It gives me a little hope.”
The Warriors, who have won the last three Missouri Class 1 state championships, dominated in the light weights at Howell, getting titles from freshman A.J. Rallo (106), sophomore Evan Binder (113), senior Connor McAteer (132) and a runner-up finish from junior Logan Ferrero, a two-time state champ, at 126.
Whitfield sophomore Chase Brock won at 182. Keith Miley, another sophomore, finished second at 220.
“I was happy to see us win and happy to see us get through it healthy,’’ Sherertz said.
“It was a good win for us,’’ said McAteer, who placed third at state as a freshman, won a state title as a sophomore and saw his season cut short by a knee injury last year. “I was able to wrestle my match and it ended up working out. (Staley’s Brandon Borlinghaus) beat me at Granite City a few weeks ago, so today felt pretty good. Wasn’t sure how today’s match would go — a few more points than I expected — but I’m glad it worked out as well as it did.
“Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
McAteer, the younger brother of former Whitfield standout and four-time state champ Mike McAteer, won 13-8 in Saturday’s title match, improving to 30-8 this season.
In other title matches, Rallo (33-7) beat Howell Central’s Peyton Shepard 8-4 at 103; defending state champ Evan Binder (36-5) won 5-0 over Jackson’s Riley Wiseman at 113 and, in a battle of unbeatens, Brock posted a 1-0 victory over Jackson’s Cole Amelunke (33-1) in the title match at 182.
At 126, Fererro lost 5-0 to Staley standout Khyler Brewer.
“He’s one of the more talented guys here,’’ Sherertz said of Brewer.
“This is a big team win for us,’’ said McAteer, a team captain. “We’re a young group; I try to keep everyone together.”
Miley lost 6-2 to Northwest senior Chase Stegall, a three-time state medalist who is 30-0 this season. Another of the more impressive winners was McCluer North junior Ibrahim Ameer (26-0), who won by major decision over Lee Summit West’s Thomas Brown in the title match at 195.
Other area winners included Holt’s Carter Smith (22-4), who scored a late takedown in OT for a 3-1 win over Howell Central freshman Aidan Hernandez at 138; Holt freshman Brett Smith (32-7), who won 9-2 over Jefferson City’s Sam Rackers at 145; Howell Central junior Kaden Hart (29-4) posted an 8-6 OT win over Jeff City’s William Kuster at 152; and Zumwalt North freshman Chance Cole (31-2), who won 6-5 over Jackson’s Noah Uhrhan at 160.
HOLT GIRLS WIN TITLE
Led by champions Maria Slaughter (125), Esther Han (142) and Sydni Scott (235) and runners-up Megan Stutsman (110), Marissa Sanabria (120) and Madison Hunke (152), Holt scored 188 points to beat out Northwest (168) for the top spot in the girls’ division at Howell. Lafayette (132) took third.
The Indians also received a third-place finish from Reese Compton (25-4) at 103.
Han, a defending state champion, upped her record to 20-1 with four pins on Saturday. She beat Lutheran St. Charles’ Rebekah Floyd in 1:21 in the final at 142.
Slaughter (25-4) also had four pins Saturday. In her title match, she needed just 1:37 to dispatch Lafayette’s Derriona Johnson. At 235, Scott won 4-2 over Howell’s Ronesha Poke in the championship match.
Lafayette’s Faith Cole, who improved to 19-0 with a championship at 110, was voted outstanding wrestler in the girls’ event. She pinned Holt’s Stutsman in the title match and had two pins and two tech falls in the event.
The other returning state champion who earned a title Saturday at Howell was Troy senior Autumn Flanigan (25-0), who pinned Holt’s Sanabria in the title match at 120. Flanigan won all four of her matches by fall.
Saturday’s other champions included Northwest’s Jillian Ems (32-6), who won on a first-period pin at 103; St. James’ Kaylynn Crocker (20-3), who beat Howell Central’s Sophia Tran by fall in the second period at 115; Alton’s Antonia Phillips (4-0), who won by major decision over Lafayette’s Seraphina Blackmon at 130; Northwest’s Taylor Murphey (33-2), who won on a first-period pin of Zumwalt West’s Jessie Deane at 135; Clayton’s Khaylie Ross (23-2), who won 9-5 over Holt’s Hunke at 152; Battle’s Niyaa Morris, who beat McCluer North’s Cassandra Childrey for the title at 166; and returning All-Metro first-teamer Josette Partney of Lafayette, who won by first-period pin over Howell’s Alyssa Miller in the final at 187.