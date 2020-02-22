Whitfield wins fourth consecutive Class 1 team title, crowns four individual champions

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the fourth consecutive year, a quadrant of Mizzou Arena was transformed from black and gold to forest green, as one by one, a wrestler in a Whitfield singlet stepped onto the Class 1 championship mat.
The Warriors paraded six wrestlers into the championship round, winning four individual titles, and continued their dominance over Class 1 by capturing a fourth successive team championship with 172.5 points in the Missouri Boys Wrestling State Championships at Mizzou Arena.
With a brilliant showing both Thursday and Friday, Whitfield accumulated enough points to lock up its ninth championship in the last 13 seasons before the third day of competition began Saturday.
“I wouldn’t have bet a penny that we would have locked it up on Friday night,” Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “But we had good match after good match.”
The overall depth of the program was on full display during the championship round as the Warriors sent a freshman, three sophomores, a junior and a senior into the finals.
But whereas the team trophy was comfortably in hand, individual gold was more contentious as the Warriors’ six championship round opponents boasted a combined record of 256-10.
Whitfield freshman AJ Rallo (40-7) began the charge of green singlets to the championship podium by pinning Brayden Dubes of Centralia. Rallo immediately opened up a lead with a takedown, took a 12-2 lead in the second period and finished off the match with a pin.
“Always wrestling first, my teammates put a lot of pressure on me to get the ball rolling,” Rallo said. “I knew a lot of (my opponents) hadn’t seen the out-of-state and national competition that I did, so I just had to wrestle my match, my tournament.”
Sherertz felt confident in sending out Rallo to begin the championship round but had difficulty explaining his technique.
“He’s just a blur to me. He’s a scrambler, scooter and just finds a way to get points. He’s a guy we like to have out front,” Sherertz said.
Whitfield sophomore Evan Binder (43-5), who won the state title at 106 last season, followed Rallo’s lead, defeating Jason Strope of Fatima 6-2 in the 113-pound weight class finale. Binder fell behind early, then scored two reversals and a takedown to climb to the pinnacle of the podium.
And senior Connor McAteer (37-8), who won a state title as a sophomore, put forth a clinical performance against Donavan Pam of Brookfield, winning by major decision at 132. McAteer was sidelined during the state championships last season as he recovered from a knee injury, making the road to a second title even more special.
“I knew that whether my knee healed or not, I’d be out here wrestling,” McAteer said. “It’s great going out on top.”
McAteer was ranked third and had to vanquish two stellar wrestlers, including the defending state champion, to claim his title.
“He was a very driven, focused kid,” Sherertz said. “If Connor hadn’t experienced the disappointment last year of having to watch the state tournament, I don’t know if he would have had the fire to get through that superstar freshman and the defending state champion, but he dismantled them both.”
Sophomore Chase Brock (26-1) also recovered from an injury to win the championship at 182 pounds. Brock showed no ill effects from a shoulder ailment that sidelined him for a month of the season in defeating senior Grafton Littrell of Centralia by a 3-1 score.
Brock, who was the state runner-up last year at 160, took one giant step up on the podium by scoring an escape and takedown to open the second period.
“As a freshman, I prepared too early in my opinion, but this year I stayed hydrated and rested,” Brock said. “I worked on different techniques to keep the stress off my shoulder and I picked up my conditioning. That was one of my plans going into the match, to take it the full distance and get into his gas tank.”
Junior Logan Ferrero (126) finished as state runner-up, losing his bid for a third successive title when Lucas Laux of Fatima scored a reversal with fewer than 10 seconds remaining in the match to win 4-3. Ferrero won both of his previous state championship matches by one point, including a 3-2 victory over Laux last year at 120 pounds.
Sophomore KJ Miley (220) also finished as state runner-up, and senior Matthew Schueddig (152) was the seventh Whitfield wrestler to medal out of 14 weight classes, earning a sixth place finish.
“The kids rallied. Overall, nobody matched our consistency,” Sherertz said.