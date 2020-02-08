Wood River twins headed off to sectional; Althoff's Braunagel surpasses 100 wins

Braunagel has reached triple digits along with older brothers Danny Braunagel (192) and Zac Braunagel (182), both University of Illinois wrestlers.

"I don't know about topping them, we've all done similar things," Braunagel said. "As of right now, it's not about trying to beat them, it's trying to prove to everyone that I'm not just their little brother. It's just me trying to make my own name."

Chase Bittle holds the Althoff school record with 196 wins from 2014-18.

It is the third successive sectional tournament appearance for Joe Braunagel. Though he didn't make it out of the sectional tournament as a freshman, he learned a lot from that setback.

"Just take it one match at a time, the same thing I did today," Braunagel said. "Once you get to the sectional and state series, everyone is going for one thing. It's just whoever wants it more."

VANDALIA EXTENDS IMPRESSIVE STREAK

Jason Clay doesn't have a favorite regional title.

The Vandalia High coach has enjoyed every one of them.

"They're all fun," Clay said. "You just try to appreciate all of them because you never know if you'll get beat."