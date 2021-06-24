Wood River's Shaw earns runner-up finish in 1A state tournament

Wood River junior Jason Shaw found himself in a familiar spot Thursday, even if located in a different state.
Shaw, who as a Whitfield freshman, placed second at the Missouri high school wrestling championships, again was locked in a tightly contested state title match, this time in Illinois.
But the top step of the podium once again eluded Shaw.
Glasford-Illini Bluffs sophomore Paul Ishikawa earned a sudden-victory takedown in overtime to defeat Shaw 3-1 in the 126-pound title match at the Class 1A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) open state championships at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
Shaw (27-2) cruised to the title match with two first period pins and a technical fall, taking a much different path than Ishikawa, who won his quarterfinal match in overtime and survived a 5-4 decision in his semifinal bout.
But like 2019 when Shaw dropped a narrow 4-2 decision to Cooper Fisher of Marceline in the 113-pound Class 1 championship match in Columbia, Missouri, the match was not decided until its final moments.
Junior Aaron Niemeyer (24-5) gave Wood River a second medalist, placing sixth at 113 pounds. Niemeyer paved his way to the podium by winning his first two matches, a 7-0 decision over freshman Jose Lua of Chicago Phoenix Military Academy and a first period pin over freshman Brady Grennan of Sterling to reach the semifinals.
Metro-East Lutheran sophomore Elijah Schlessinger (26-10) won two matches at 132 pounds, an opening round 6-5 decision over Marco Spinazzola of Peotone and a consolation bracket 13-6 victory over Brycen Baldwin of Westmont but fell in the bubble match by a 7-0 decision to senior Bryce Fiegel of Harvard.
The 2A tournament takes place Friday, highlighted by eight wrestlers from Civic Memorial, six from Triad and three from Mascoutah, including two-time state medalist and 152-pound Virginia Tech commit Kylan Montgomery.