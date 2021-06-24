Wood River's Shaw earns runner-up finish in 1A state tournament

Wood River junior Jason Shaw found himself in a familiar spot Thursday, even if located in a different state.

Shaw, who as a Whitfield freshman, placed second at the Missouri high school wrestling championships, again was locked in a tightly contested state title match, this time in Illinois.

But the top step of the podium once again eluded Shaw.

Glasford-Illini Bluffs sophomore Paul Ishikawa earned a sudden-victory takedown in overtime to defeat Shaw 3-1 in the 126-pound title match at the Class 1A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) open state championships at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Shaw (27-2) cruised to the title match with two first period pins and a technical fall, taking a much different path than Ishikawa, who won his quarterfinal match in overtime and survived a 5-4 decision in his semifinal bout.

But like 2019 when Shaw dropped a narrow 4-2 decision to Cooper Fisher of Marceline in the 113-pound Class 1 championship match in Columbia, Missouri, the match was not decided until its final moments.