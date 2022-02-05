Wood River's Shaw takes step toward redemption at Carlyle Regional

CARLYLE — The wrestling talent of Jason Shaw has no boundaries, including state lines.

In three high school seasons, the Wood River High senior has finished as state runner-up in both Missouri and Illinois and earned a third-place medal in Florida.

He is aiming for a higher perch on the podium this season.

“I just have to stay out of my own way,” Shaw said. “In those (high-stakes) scenarios, I wrestled not to lose instead of to win, so as long as I stay out of my own way, I’ll be fine.”

Shaw stayed out of everybody’s way Saturday, collecting pins in 28 and 22 seconds and cruising to the 126-pound title in the Illinois Class 1A Regional at Carlyle.

Vandalia crowned champions in seven of the 14 weight classes and won the team title with 218.5 points. Roxana placed second with 149.5 points and had six wrestlers qualify to compete Feb. 11-12 in the Vandalia Sectional.

Wrestlers who placed first, second or third at regionals qualified for sectionals.

Shaw (36-2), who is ranked second in Class 1A at 126 pounds, began his high school career at Whitfield and lost a 4-2 decision to senior Cooper Fisher of Marceline in the 113-pound state championship match in 2019.

He moved to Florida to live with his aunt and uncle as a sophomore and again qualified for the state tournament, where he lost a quarterfinal match 8-6 to Robert Dusendang. Shaw captured third place by defeating Dusendang in a 15-0 technical fall.

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaw returned to live in his Illinois hometown during his junior year. At the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association postseason state tournament, he lost another heartbreaker in overtime to Paul Ishikawa of Illini Bluffs.

“Jason has been right there every year and has fallen short,” Wood River coach Tim Donohoo said. “This year, he has got more offense. He’s getting to his shots and he’s really opened up his game. He’s always been a great wrestler, but now he’s added to his wardrobe and he’s even better.”

Helping him get fitted for a state title is Oilers senior Aaron Niemeyer (33-4), who won the 113-pound championship with pins in 17 and 47 seconds.

Niemeyer, who placed sixth at the IWCOA tournament last summer, prides himself on being a technician on the mat while Shaw aims to be the aggressor. Together, they have challenged each other to reach peak potential as they embark upon their final postseason.

“We’ve been wrestling together since we were 10 years old, traveling across the country together,” Niemeyer said. “It’s a competition between us. We’re always pushing each other to be better.”

Donohoo added, “Both boys are really focused, and both want to win a state title.”

A state title also is squarely on the mind of Carlyle freshman Tyson Waughtel.

The top-ranked 106-pound wrestler in 1A, Waughtel increased his record to 45-0 with a pin 40 seconds into his regional title match.

Waughtel has won 42 matches by pin or technical fall and did not surrender a point in the other three wins.

“Sometimes, I feel like a tech (fall) is way better than a pin because it’s just point after point after point,” Waughtel said. “My main goal is to be a state champ. That’s been my main goal my whole life.”

Carlyle’s lone state qualifier last season, junior Owen Birkner, won the 170-pound regional title with a technical fall over senior Chad Gray of Metro-East Lutheran.

Birkner (35-8) is grateful to have a talented wrestler like Waughtel joining his quest for postseason glory as the two hope to join Kevin Roper (third in 2013) and Dale Allen (fourth in 2019) as the only state placers in Carlyle program history.

“It’s nice to have someone to go farther in tournaments with,” Birkner said.

Roxana placed second as a team with 149.5 points and will send six wrestlers to sectionals, including 195-pound regional champion Hunter Bailey.

Bailey won by first-period pin in an action-packed, 50-second match that began with him on his back facing a possible pin himself. Roxana sophomore James Herring won the 220-pound title and senior Justin Laws (285) placed second.

The three powerhouses create a loud and lively atmosphere during workouts.

“They love each other, but boy, they have some intense practices,” Roxana coach Rob Milazzo said. “They battle every day, and it shows when they get into match situations.”

Roxana also had two wrestlers, freshman Trevor Gihring (138) and sophomore Johnson Braden (152), who qualified for sectionals by winning a third-place match against the same opponent who defeated them during their first match.

Braden lost by third period pin to Wood River senior Nick Mason in the morning and then pinned Mason in the afternoon to qualify for sectionals.

“I didn’t have an appetite before that (first) match and didn’t eat, but after I ate a little bit, I won my (consolation) matches and came back,” Braden said.

Milazzo was thrilled with the hunger his team showed all day.

“I’m very proud of them. They showed a lot of grit and determination,” Milazzo said. "We got shut down for about two-and-a-half weeks with COVID and we lost out on some conditioning, but we worked hard and it has paid off."

Cahokia will send five wrestlers to sectionals, led by senior Berylonte Shegog, who won the 285-pound division with a first-period pin over Laws.

A center on the Cahokia football team's offensive line, Shegog has converted his excellent line play into an impressive 22-3 overall record.

“I feel like once I get my hands on someone, it’s all over with,” Shegog said.

Vandalia regional champions included Pierson Wilkerson (120), Owen Miller (132), Cutter Prater (138), Logan Nance (145), Eric McKinney (152), Ryan Kaiser (160) and Wyatt Dothager (182).