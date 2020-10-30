Wuebbling carries Holt past Zumwalt West, into rematch with Howell

WENTZVILLE — Kyle Wuebbling wanted to put his team's recent district playoff woes away once and for all.
The Holt junior running back rushed for 184 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 48-14 win over Fort Zumwalt West in a Class 6 District 2 contest Friday night at Soby Field.
Holt had not won a district playoff game since 2012, when it lost to Parkway Central in the district final.
“To be the team now that we are, it's just great to make history and put that on the board,” Wuebbling said.
The third-seeded Indians (8-1) will try to reverse another bad trend when they play at No. 2 seed Francis Howell (8-1) in a district semifinal game next Friday. The Vikings have won eight straight meetings against Holt, including 56-28 just four weeks ago.
“To get another shot at them is all we can ask for and we're excited for that opportunity,” Indians coach Ethan Place said. “It's always big for our program to take that next step. Zumwalt West was on a three-game winning streak and had the hot hand, so it was good for our guys to come out and play a really good, physical game. The defense did a great job with the turnovers and we were able to get back to running the football.”
Wuebbling had been battling a hamstring injury, but said he felt good Friday - and it showed in his performance.
“It's been an ongoing injury since Week 2,” he said. “I missed Week 3 and almost every game since it's been kind of off. It feels great tonight.”
After a run to the Class 6 semifinals last season, sixth-seeded West (3-7) had a much earlier postseason exit this year.
“These guys battled and fought their butts off all year. These seniors were part of getting this program back to where we want to be,” Jaguars coach Ben Pike said. “Holt's a heck of a football team. They've only lost one game for a reason. I think they're going to give Howell a heck of a game next week.”
Holt took the opening kick and drove 65 yards in nine plays to grab the first lead of the night on Wuebbling's 7-yard run just 4 minutes, 26 seconds in.
“It was a good drive that we put together and finished off with Wuebb scoring right there,” Place said. “It's great to get that first one out of the way and then you eliminate some of the pressure,”
After the teams traded punts, Colin Bunner stepped in front of a Mike Ludwig pass at the Holt 40-yard-line and raced 60 yards for a pick-six and a 13-0 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
“Colin Bunner has had a monster year on both sides of the ball,” Place said. “That set the tone to get that pick-six and get a little bit of a cushion.”
A shanked punt helped set West up in Holt territory and the Jaguars methodically went 42 yards on 12 plays to cut their deficit to 13-7 on Caleb Greiner's 3-yard catch early in the second quarter.
The Indians quickly answered with a seven-play, 63-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Cooper Brown went a perfect 3-for-3 for 57 yards on the series, including Jackson Smith's beautiful fingertip catch and dive for the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 20-7.
“I was turned around, but I just pushed and I trusted Coop,” Smith said. “He put it in the right spot and I just got in.”
Another interception, this one by Jack Byrne, led to Wuebbling's second TD run of the half, this one from 15 yards out, to give Holt two TDs in a span of 1:34 and a 27-7 advantage.
The two interceptions and some untimely penalties plagued West in the first half. The Indians' opening scoring drive alone featured a pass interference infraction on a fourth-down incomplete pass and a facemask penalty inside the 10-yard line.
For the game, the Jaguars had five turnovers, including four interceptions.
“We just turned the ball over too much,” Pike said. “Against a team like that, we knew we were going to have to come in and play pretty close to mistake-free football and we couldn't do that. That's why the scoreboard looks the way it does.”
Another Holt interception, this one by Isaiah Slaughter, led to Wuebbling's third TD of the night, a 71-yard scamper, to pump the advantage to 34-7 midway through the third quarter.
West cut into the lead with a 40-yard TD pass from Ludwig to a wide-open Peyton Kraus over the middle with 2:05 left in the third, but Wuebbling's fourth score of the night, a 20-yard run in the final minute of the quarter, provided a quick answer that made it 41-14.
A 6-yard run by Holt freshman backup running back Mason Burke after a botched snap on a punt closed out the scoring with 4:42 to play and sent the Indians on to a rematch with the Vikings in the district semifinals.
“We made some small silly mistakes that we shouldn't have made,” Wuebbling said of the first matchup this season. “But we're coming for them now."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.