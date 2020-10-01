 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, MICDS 2
Box: John Burroughs 3, MICDS 2

1234Final
MICDS20002
John Burroughs00213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS1-11-15/23/2
John Burroughs1-01-03/22/1
MICDSGA
Anna Lochhead (#10, M, Jr.)10
Livi Warren (#24, F, Sr.)10
Janie Guirl (#18, F, Sr.)02

John BurroughsGA
Ellie Strahorn (#10, Jr.)20
Madeline Dornfield (#3, Sr.)10
Milah Padda (#22, Jr.)01

