Box: John Burroughs 6, Westminster 3
Box: John Burroughs 6, Westminster 3

1234Final
John Burroughs31206
Westminster20013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs5-12-019/39/2
Westminster5-31-127/418/3
John BurroughsGA
Riley King (#13, Sr.)20
Ellie Strahorn (#10, Jr.)20
Kate Smith (#17, Sr.)10
Zoe Scully (#52, Sr.)10
Grace Pottebaum (#7, Jr.)02
Esther Pottebaum (#9, So.)01

WestminsterGA
Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)22
Elise Callier (#15, Sr.)11

Recap: MICDS tops Cor Jesu

Kate Oliver had two goals to lead MICDS to a 3-0 win over visiting Cor Jesu Saturday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

