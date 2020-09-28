 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 3, Ursuline 0
Box: Kirkwood 3, Ursuline 0

123Final
Ursuline0000
Kirkwood1113
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ursuline0-10-00/03/3
Kirkwood1-00-03/30/0
KirkwoodGA
Natalie Ferber (#8, FOR, Sr.)10
Ava Losse (#19, MID, Jr.)10
Josie Ploszay (#10, MID, So.)10
Taylor Losse (#14, DEF, Sr.)01
Kelly Calkins (#4, FOR, Sr.)01
Bailey Butler (#16, MID, Jr.)01

