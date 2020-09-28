Box: Kirkwood 3, Ursuline 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ursuline
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|3/3
|Kirkwood
|1-0
|0-0
|3/3
|0/0
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Natalie Ferber (#8, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ava Losse (#19, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Josie Ploszay (#10, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Taylor Losse (#14, DEF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kelly Calkins (#4, FOR, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Bailey Butler (#16, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
