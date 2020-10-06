Box: Lafayette 5, Ladue 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|5
|Ladue
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|7-0
|4-0
|32/5
|5/1
|Ladue
|2-2
|0-1
|6/1
|8/1
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Mia Simpson (#16, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Lene Rossouw (#8, So.)
|2
|0
|Madison Hansen (#18, So.)
|1
|0
|Elayna Malak (#5, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Izzy McSpadden (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Olivia Williams (#14, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Ladue
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.