Box: Lafayette 5, Ladue 2
12Final
Lafayette235
Ladue022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-04-032/55/1
Ladue2-20-16/18/1
LafayetteGA
Mia Simpson (#16, Sr.)21
Lene Rossouw (#8, So.)20
Madison Hansen (#18, So.)10
Elayna Malak (#5, Sr.)01
Izzy McSpadden (#9, Sr.)01
Olivia Williams (#14, Fr.)01

Ladue
Individual stats have not been reported.

