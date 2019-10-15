|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eureka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|6-5
|2-2
|9/1
|21/2
|Eureka
|7-7
|2-2
|14/1
|8/1
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Emma Gerwitz (#22, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
