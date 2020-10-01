 Skip to main content
Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Whitfield 0
Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Whitfield 0

1234Final
Whitfield00000
Nerinx Hall12014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield0-20-22/110/5
Nerinx Hall1-21-15/27/4
Nerinx HallGA
Olivia Bell (#5, Mid, Sr.)21
Lila Hershfelt (#12, Mid, Jr.)11
Leah Sigmund (#19, Fwd, Jr.)10
Kate LaFlamme (#9, Fwd, Sr.)01
Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Jr.)01

