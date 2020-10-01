Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Whitfield 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nerinx Hall
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|0-2
|0-2
|2/1
|10/5
|Nerinx Hall
|1-2
|1-1
|5/2
|7/4
|Nerinx Hall
|G
|A
|Olivia Bell (#5, Mid, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Lila Hershfelt (#12, Mid, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Leah Sigmund (#19, Fwd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kate LaFlamme (#9, Fwd, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
