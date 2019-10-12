|1
|2
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|1
|2
|Barat
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|5-10
|0-0
|10/1
|31/2
|Barat
|2-10
|0-3
|3/0
|43/3
|Rosati-Kain
|G
|A
|Colleen O'Connell
|1
|0
|Kelsey Eisenbeis
|1
|0
|Colleen Chulick
|0
|1
|Bailey Bonagurio
|0
|1
|1
|2
