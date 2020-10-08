Box: Villa Duchesne 4, John Burroughs 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|John Burroughs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Villa Duchesne
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|3-1
|1-0
|8/2
|6/2
|Villa Duchesne
|6-0
|2-0
|30/8
|2/0
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)
|1
|1
|Georgia Leary (#42, So.)
|0
|2
|Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0
