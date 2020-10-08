 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Villa Duchesne 4, John Burroughs 1
0 comments

Box: Villa Duchesne 4, John Burroughs 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123Final
John Burroughs1001
Villa Duchesne2114
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs3-11-08/26/2
Villa Duchesne6-02-030/82/0
John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)21
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)11
Georgia Leary (#42, So.)02
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)10

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports