Box: Villa Duchesne 7, St. Joseph's 1
1234Final
St. Joseph's00011
Villa Duchesne32117
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's1-20-23/110/3
Villa Duchesne4-02-024/81/0
St. Joseph's
Individual stats have not been reported.

Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)31
Ellie Marshall (#9, Sr.)20
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)11
Garner Hostnik (#18, Jr.)10
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)02
Milam Anthon (#11, Sr.)01
Charlotte Schoen (#10, Sr.)01
Georgia Leary (#42, So.)01

