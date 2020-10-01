 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 7, Summit 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 7, Summit 0

1234Final
Villa Duchesne31127
Summit00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne2-00-015/80/0
Summit1-30-13/211/6
Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)50
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)12
Georgia Leary (#42, So.)02
Garner Hostnik (#18, Jr.)10
Ava Gueck (#12, Jr.)01
Milam Anthon (#11, Sr.)01
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)01

