Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Nerinx Hall 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Nerinx Hall 0

1234Final
Villa Duchesne23218
Nerinx Hall00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne8-04-047/62/0
Nerinx Hall2-51-310/120/2
Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)41
Milam Anthon (#11, Sr.)12
Caroline Busch (#41, Jr.)11
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)03
Ellie Marshall (#9, Sr.)10
Hannah Brown (#28, So.)10
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)01
Elle Jones (#2, So.)01

