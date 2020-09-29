Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Visitation 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa Duchesne
|1
|3
|2
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|8/8
|Villa Duchesne
|1-0
|0-0
|8/8
|0/0
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)
|4
|1
|Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)
|1
|2
|Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Caroline Busch (#41, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Georgia Leary (#42, So.)
|1
|0
|Hannah Brown (#28, So.)
|0
|1
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Milam Anthon (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cat McGlynn (#13, Sr.)
|0
|1
