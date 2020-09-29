 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Visitation 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Visitation 0

1234Final
Visitation00000
Villa Duchesne13228
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation0-10-00/08/8
Villa Duchesne1-00-08/80/0
Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)41
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)12
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)11
Caroline Busch (#41, Jr.)10
Georgia Leary (#42, So.)10
Hannah Brown (#28, So.)01
Garner Hostnik (#18, Jr.)01
Milam Anthon (#11, Sr.)01
Cat McGlynn (#13, Sr.)01

