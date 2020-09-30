 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 2, Eureka 1
0 comments

Box: Westminster 2, Eureka 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345Final
Westminster000112
Eureka000101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster2-00-09/41/0
Eureka0-20-01/03/2
WestminsterGA
Elizabeth Clawson (#22, So.)11
KK Pruett (#18, Jr.)10
Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)01

EurekaGA
Mia Smith (#10, M, So.)10
Lilly McCollum (#4, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports