Box: Westminster 6, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|0-2
|0-2
|0/0
|9/4
|Westminster
|3-1
|1-0
|15/8
|5/2
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Abby Sickels (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)
|2
|0
|KK Pruett (#18, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Elise Callier (#15, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Grace Clement (#12, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Huntleigh Hager (#27, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Sadie Schmidt (#7, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Kendall Sadler (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.