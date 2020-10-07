 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 6, Lutheran South 0
Box: Westminster 6, Lutheran South 0

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran South00000
Westminster13116
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South0-20-20/09/4
Westminster3-11-015/85/2
WestminsterGA
Abby Sickels (#3, Sr.)20
Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)20
KK Pruett (#18, Jr.)11
Elise Callier (#15, Sr.)10
Grace Clement (#12, Sr.)01
Huntleigh Hager (#27, Fr.)01
Sadie Schmidt (#7, Fr.)01
Kendall Sadler (#5, Jr.)01

