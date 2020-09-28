 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 7, Webster Groves 0
1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Westminster32117
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-10-00/07/7
Westminster1-00-07/70/0
WestminsterGA
Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)31
KK Pruett (#18, Jr.)21
Elizabeth Clawson (#22, So.)12
Audrey Rohlfing (#23, So.)02
Elise Callier (#15, Sr.)10
Kendall Sadler (#5, Jr.)01

