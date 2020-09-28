Box: Westminster 7, Webster Groves 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|3
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|7/7
|Westminster
|1-0
|0-0
|7/7
|0/0
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Mia Scheulen (#20, Fr.)
|3
|1
|KK Pruett (#18, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Elizabeth Clawson (#22, So.)
|1
|2
|Audrey Rohlfing (#23, So.)
|0
|2
|Elise Callier (#15, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kendall Sadler (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.