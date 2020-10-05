 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Whitfield 5, Parkway South 1
0 comments

Box: Whitfield 5, Parkway South 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Final
Parkway South1
Whitfield5
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South2-20-014/47/2
Whitfield1-20-27/211/3
Parkway SouthGA
Sydney Buehrer10
Jordan Olinick01

WhitfieldGA
Tia Sansone (#4, M, Jr.)30
Bretton Brantingham (#30, F)03
Shaya Dry (#8, M, Jr.)10
Belle Bouchein (#20, F, So.)10
Sarah Schott (#1, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports