Recap: Clayton beats Rosati-Kain

Clayton toppled visiting Rosati-Kain 5-0 in overtime on Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Clayton were Cece Cohen (two goals), Ingrid Stahl (one goal, one assist) and Ruby Nadin (one goal). Hannah Teagan saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Clayton.
Clayton (3-0) hosts Lindbergh on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (1-2) goes on the road to play Notre Dame on Thursday at 4 a.m.
