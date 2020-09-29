 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Clayton defeats Notre Dame
0 comments

Recap: Clayton defeats Notre Dame

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Clayton slipped past Notre Dame 2-1 in triple overtime Tuesday at Notre Dame.

Key offensive players for Clayton were Ingrid Stahl (one goal, one assist) and Ruby Nadin (one goal). Hannah Teagan saved two of three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Clayton.

Clayton (1-0) will host Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m. Notre Dame (0-1) hosts Ursuline on Saturday at 10 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports