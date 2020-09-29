Recap: Clayton defeats Notre Dame

Clayton slipped past Notre Dame 2-1 in triple overtime Tuesday at Notre Dame.
Key offensive players for Clayton were Ingrid Stahl (one goal, one assist) and Ruby Nadin (one goal). Hannah Teagan saved two of three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Clayton.
Clayton (1-0) will host Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m. Notre Dame (0-1) hosts Ursuline on Saturday at 10 a.m.
