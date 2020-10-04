Recap: John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu

John Burroughs beat visiting Cor Jesu 3-0 in double overtime Sunday.
Adding offensive numbers for John Burroughs were Grace Pottebaum (one goal, one assist), Sophia King (one goal) and Ellie Strahorn (one goal). Anna Duncan saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for John Burroughs.
John Burroughs (2-0) hosts Visitation on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Cor Jesu (1-2) will host Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
