Recap: John Burroughs beats Westminster
John Burroughs beat Westminster 6-3 in double overtime Thursday at Westminster.

Leading the way offensively for John Burroughs were Riley King (two goals), Ellie Strahorn (two goals), Zoe Scully (one goal), Kate Smith (one goal) and Grace Pottebaum (two assists). Anna Duncan picked up the win in goal for John Burroughs. Key offensive players for Westminster were Mia Scheulen (two goals, two assists) and Elise Callier (one goal, one assist).

