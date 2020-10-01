 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs defeats MICDS
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs defeats MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Ellie Strahorn had two goals (including the game winner) to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 victory over visiting MICDS Thursday.

Madeline Dornfield also contributed for John Burroughs with a goal. John Burroughs goalie Anna Duncan earned the victory. Leading the way offensively for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal), Livi Warren (one goal) and Janie Guirl (two assists).

John Burroughs (1-0) will host Cor Jesu on Sunday at 1 p.m. MICDS (1-1) will play at Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports