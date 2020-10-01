Recap: John Burroughs defeats MICDS

Ellie Strahorn had two goals (including the game winner) to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 victory over visiting MICDS Thursday.
Madeline Dornfield also contributed for John Burroughs with a goal. John Burroughs goalie Anna Duncan earned the victory. Leading the way offensively for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal), Livi Warren (one goal) and Janie Guirl (two assists).
John Burroughs (1-0) will host Cor Jesu on Sunday at 1 p.m. MICDS (1-1) will play at Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.