 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lafayette topples Ladue
0 comments

Recap: Lafayette topples Ladue

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Mia Simpson had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Lafayette to a 5-2 victory over Ladue Tuesday at Ladue.

Other key offensive contributors for Lafayette included Lene Rossouw (two goals) and Madison Hansen (one goal). Lafayette goalie Sabrina Epstein stopped five of seven shots she faced to pick up the win.

Lafayette (7-0) will host St. Joseph's on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (2-2) will play at Whitfield on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports