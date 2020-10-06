Recap: Lafayette topples Ladue

Mia Simpson had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Lafayette to a 5-2 victory over Ladue Tuesday at Ladue.
Other key offensive contributors for Lafayette included Lene Rossouw (two goals) and Madison Hansen (one goal). Lafayette goalie Sabrina Epstein stopped five of seven shots she faced to pick up the win.
Lafayette (7-0) will host St. Joseph's on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (2-2) will play at Whitfield on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
