Lafayette got two goals and an assist from Mia Simpson and two goals from Elayna Malak in a 6-2 victory over visiting Edwardsville Friday. Malak was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players tallying for Lafayette were Rachael Bierschenk (one goal, one assist), Lauren Marshall (one goal, one assist) and Izzy McSpadden (two assists). Lafayette keeper Audrey Samples stopped three of five shots she faced to pick up the win. Contributing for Edwardsville were Quiana Johnson and Mattie Norton each with a goal.
Lafayette (12-5) plays at Eureka on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville (7-4) hosts Marquette on Monday at 4:15 p.m.