Recap: Lafayette tops Marquette
Mia Simpson had four goals to lead Lafayette to a 5-0 victory over Marquette Wednesday at Marquette. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Lafayette were Lene Rossouw (one goal, one assist), Elayna Malak (two assists) and Olivia Williams (two assists). Sabrina Epstein was credited with the victory in goal for Lafayette.

Lafayette (4-0) will host Eureka on Saturday at 9 a.m. Marquette (1-1) visits Summit on Friday, October 9 at 4:30 p.m.

