Recap: Lindbergh topples Parkway Central
Lindbergh toppled visiting Parkway Central 4-0 in double overtime on Monday.

Key offensive contributors for Lindbergh included Calista Crocker, Dorothy Fife, Rylea Riffert and Lauren Rosebaum each with a goal. Lindbergh keeper Mary Clare Costa earned the win.

Lindbergh (2-3) plays at Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway Central (0-4) hosts Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

