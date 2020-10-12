Recap: Lindbergh topples Parkway Central

Lindbergh toppled visiting Parkway Central 4-0 in double overtime on Monday.
Key offensive contributors for Lindbergh included Calista Crocker, Dorothy Fife, Rylea Riffert and Lauren Rosebaum each with a goal. Lindbergh keeper Mary Clare Costa earned the win.
Lindbergh (2-3) plays at Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway Central (0-4) hosts Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
