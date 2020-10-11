Recap: Marquette tops Webster Groves

Meagan Harre had the game winning goal and three assists to lead Marquette to a 4-0 win over Webster Groves Sunday at Webster Groves.
Other players with numbers for Marquette included Caroline Kilo, Jordyn Krakoviak and Carly Sprenger each with a goal. Marquette goalie Caroline Kirby stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.
Marquette (4-3) hosts Ladue on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Webster Groves (0-5) will be away at St. Dominic on Monday at 4:30 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.