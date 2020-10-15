 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS topples Nerinx Hall
0 comments

Recap: MICDS topples Nerinx Hall

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Kate Oliver had two goals and two assists to lead MICDS to a 5-1 victory over Nerinx Hall Thursday at Nerinx Hall. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal, one assist), Lily Baker (one goal) and Janie Guirl (one goal). Ananya Radahkrishnan saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. Katherine Urschler scored the goal for Nerinx Hall.

Nerinx Hall (2-6) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Recap: MICDS tops Cor Jesu

Kate Oliver had two goals to lead MICDS to a 3-0 win over visiting Cor Jesu Saturday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports