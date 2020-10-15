Recap: MICDS topples Nerinx Hall

Kate Oliver had two goals and two assists to lead MICDS to a 5-1 victory over Nerinx Hall Thursday at Nerinx Hall. She was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players tallying for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal, one assist), Lily Baker (one goal) and Janie Guirl (one goal). Ananya Radahkrishnan saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. Katherine Urschler scored the goal for Nerinx Hall.
Nerinx Hall (2-6) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday at 4 p.m.
