Recap: Nerinx Hall beats Whitfield
Olivia Bell had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Nerinx Hall to a 4-0 victory over visiting Whitfield Thursday.

Nerinx Hall also got offensive contributions from Lila Hershfelt (one goal, one assist) and Leah Sigmund (one goal). Mallory Benson picked up the win in goal for Nerinx Hall.

Nerinx Hall (1-2) will be away at Parkway West on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Whitfield (0-2) plays at home against Parkway South on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

