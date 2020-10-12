 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Notre Dame breezes by Barat
0 comments

Recap: Notre Dame breezes by Barat

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Lola Wright had two goals and two assists to lead Notre Dame to a 7-0 victory over visiting Barat Monday.

Other players with numbers for Notre Dame included Olivia Lane (two goals), Sophie Dimartino (one goal, two assists), Mia Howse (one goal, one assist) and Olivia Sedlack (one goal). Emma Wiedemann saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Notre Dame.

Barat (0-4) plays at Whitfield on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Recap: MICDS tops Cor Jesu

Kate Oliver had two goals to lead MICDS to a 3-0 win over visiting Cor Jesu Saturday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports