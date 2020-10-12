Recap: Notre Dame breezes by Barat

Lola Wright had two goals and two assists to lead Notre Dame to a 7-0 victory over visiting Barat Monday.
Other players with numbers for Notre Dame included Olivia Lane (two goals), Sophie Dimartino (one goal, two assists), Mia Howse (one goal, one assist) and Olivia Sedlack (one goal). Emma Wiedemann saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Notre Dame.
Barat (0-4) plays at Whitfield on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
