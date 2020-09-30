Recap: Parkway South topples Rosati-Kain

Parkway South toppled visiting Rosati-Kain 4-0 in overtime on Wednesday.
Contributing points for Parkway South were Sydney Buehrer (two goals), Brooke Jackson (one goal, two assists) and Maggie Schlesinger (one goal, one assist). Parkway South keeper Olivia Radake saved the only shot she faced to pick up the win.
Parkway South (2-0) plays at home against Parkway West on Saturday at 10 a.m. Rosati-Kain (0-1) travels to Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
