 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South topples Rosati-Kain
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South topples Rosati-Kain

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Parkway South toppled visiting Rosati-Kain 4-0 in overtime on Wednesday.

Contributing points for Parkway South were Sydney Buehrer (two goals), Brooke Jackson (one goal, two assists) and Maggie Schlesinger (one goal, one assist). Parkway South keeper Olivia Radake saved the only shot she faced to pick up the win.

Parkway South (2-0) plays at home against Parkway West on Saturday at 10 a.m. Rosati-Kain (0-1) travels to Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports