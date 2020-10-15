Recap: Parkway South tops Lutheran South

Parkway South beat Lutheran South 4-0 in double overtime on Thursday at Lutheran South.
Key offensive contributors for Parkway South were Brooke Jackson (one goal, two assists), Jordan Olinick (one goal, two assists), Sophie Beckemeyer (one goal) and Brooke Goodyear (one goal). Olivia Radake was credited with the victory in goal for Parkway South.
Parkway South (4-4) visits Ladue on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
