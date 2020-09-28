 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South waltzes over Barat
Sydney Buehrer had two goals and two assists to lead Parkway South to a 9-0 victory over Barat Monday at Barat.

Parkway South also got offensive contributions from Brooke Goodyear (two goals), Brooke Jackson (two goals), Molly Biermann (one goal, one assist), Maggie Schlesinger (one goal), Caitlyn Wilson (one goal) and Lauren Bles (two assists). Olivia Radake saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway South.

Parkway South (1-0) will host Rosati-Kain on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Barat (0-1) hosts St. Dominic on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sports