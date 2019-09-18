Callie Hummel had two goals and five assists to lead Parkway West to a 7-3 victory over Lindbergh Wednesday at Lindbergh.
Also contributing offensively for Parkway West were Lexy Bolin (two goals), Carly Anderson (one goal, one assist), Elle Jensen (one goal) and Haley Keller (one goal). Parkway West keeper Karen Trevor-Roberts saved six of nine shots she faced to pick up the win.
Parkway West (6-3) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (3-2) travels to Pattonville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.