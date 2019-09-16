Callie Hummel had two goals and an assist to lead Parkway West to a 5-1 win over visiting Parkway South Monday.
Other key offensive contributors for Parkway West were Elle Jensen (one goal, one assist), Lexy Bolin (one goal) and Mira Nalbandian (one goal). Karen Trevor-Roberts saved 10 of 11 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway West. Emma Gallina scored for Parkway South.
Parkway West (5-3) travels to Lindbergh on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway South (2-6) hosts Ladue on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.