Rosati-Kain defeated St. Dominic on penalty kicks Tuesday at St. Dominic. The game was scoreless after two overtime periods.

Rosati-Kain (3-7) will play at Whitfield on Friday at 4 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) hosts Barat on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

