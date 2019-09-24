Rosati-Kain defeated St. Dominic on penalty kicks Tuesday at St. Dominic. The game was scoreless after two overtime periods.
Rosati-Kain (3-7) will play at Whitfield on Friday at 4 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) hosts Barat on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Rosati-Kain defeated St. Dominic on penalty kicks Tuesday at St. Dominic. The game was scoreless after two overtime periods.
Rosati-Kain (3-7) will play at Whitfield on Friday at 4 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) hosts Barat on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.