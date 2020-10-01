 Skip to main content
Recap: Rosati-Kain topples Lutheran South
Recap: Rosati-Kain topples Lutheran South

Behind shutout goalkeeping by Leah Brozovich, who made 14 saves, Rosati-Kain defeated Lutheran South 3-0 Thursday at Lutheran South.

Leading the way offensively for Rosati-Kain were Mikaela Byington (one goal, two assists), Alyssa Cross (one goal) and Kelsey Eisenbeis (one goal).

Rosati-Kain (1-1) visits Clayton on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Lutheran South (0-1) plays at Westminster on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

