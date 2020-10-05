 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline edges Parkway West
Recap: Ursuline edges Parkway West

Ursuline defeated visiting Parkway West 3-2 in quadruple overtime on Monday.

Key offensive contributors for Ursuline included Sophia Browne-Bozzi, Paige Lawhorn and Lilli Meyer each with a goal. Tessa DelRosario saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Ursuline.

Ursuline (1-3) plays at home against St. Joseph's on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Parkway West (3-2) visits Eureka on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

