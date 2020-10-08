 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats John Burroughs
0 comments

Taryn Tkachuk had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 4-1 win over visiting John Burroughs Thursday.

Also contributing offensively for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, one assist) and Suzy Keefer (two assists). Claire Douglass saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne. Riley King scored the goal for John Burroughs.

Villa Duchesne (6-0) will host Visitation on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. John Burroughs (3-1) hosts Lutheran South on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

