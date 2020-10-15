Recap: Villa Duchesne beats Whitfield

Villa Duchesne got two goals and two assists from Taryn Tkachuk and two goals and an assist from Suzy Keefer in a 5-0 victory over Whitfield Thursday at Whitfield.
Milam Anthon also contributed for Villa Duchesne with the game winning goal. Claire Douglass saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Whitfield (3-5) travels to Clayton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
