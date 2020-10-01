 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Summit
0 comments

Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Summit

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Taryn Tkachuk had five goals to lead Villa Duchesne to a 7-0 win over Summit Thursday at Clayton. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists), Garner Hostnik (one goal) and Georgia Leary (two assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.

Villa Duchesne (2-0) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Summit (1-3) visits Cor Jesu on Thursday, October 8 at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports