Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Summit

Taryn Tkachuk had five goals to lead Villa Duchesne to a 7-0 win over Summit Thursday at Clayton. She was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists), Garner Hostnik (one goal) and Georgia Leary (two assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.
Villa Duchesne (2-0) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Summit (1-3) visits Cor Jesu on Thursday, October 8 at 4:30 p.m.
